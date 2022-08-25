ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – A man was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges connected to an April fatal shooting investigation conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.

According to RRPD, Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, was arrested for shooting and killing Arturo Granados, 18, in the 1600 block of Gattis School Road on April 19.

“The shooting incident at the Round Rock Skate Park was isolated between two groups of people and resulted with one person unintentionally shooting his friend,” RRPD said in a tweet.

During the original report from RRPD, police responded to a call at approximately 9:40 p.m., and officers found Granados, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said there were reports of two other people with gunshot wounds at area hospitals around the same time.