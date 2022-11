ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A heavy law enforcement presence in Round Rock shut down roads surrounding a restaurant Friday afternoon.

Round Rock Police Department said in a social media alert that the eastbound lanes of Old Settlers Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Road are shut down. It’s shut down “due to a law enforcement incident involving Texas DPS at the Cracker Barrel at 2350 N IH 35,” said the post.

Road closure in Round Rock after heavy police presence. (Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

Police are asking people to seek an alternate route.