ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — After a tornado swept through the Jarrell area Monday night, residents in Round Rock remembered when they faced a tornado of their own in March.

Some of them are still recovering months later.

March’s Round Rock tornado damaged nearly 700 homes, including the house of Michael Talamantez.

He is still rebuilding after the storm destroyed his family’s home of nearly 30 years.

Talamantez and his daughter, Zoe, told KXAN they keep finding debris of cherished items in the yard.

“It makes me feel like I’m kind of back in the same space, and it brings me a little bit more security,” she said.

Talamantez said he was almost done with his mortgage payments when the tornado ripped his home apart.

They said storms like the ones on Monday night are still traumatizing, but they are grateful to be alive and healthy.