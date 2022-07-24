ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapped occurred at an RRISD elementary school Friday afternoon. The report said a man approached a child on the playground at the school.

According to a Round Rock ISD spokesperson, the reported victim was dropped off at the summer school bus stop and was waiting for a family member to pick them up.

Officials said RRISD PD is reviewing security video but had not found any video showing the suspect or his vehicle.

“We will have increased presence and police patrols at summer school pick up and drop off spots through the end of the program,” a district spokesperson said.

Summer school ends July 29, according to the RRISD school website.