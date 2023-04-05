ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Community College Round Rock campus is closed temporarily Wednesday due to a power outage.

The school tweeted at 8:17 a.m. that the campus was closed due to a power outage.

The campus is expected to reopen at 11 a.m., and the school said an update would be shared by 10:30 a.m.

All other ACC campuses remain open.

ACC did not say what the cause of the outage was, but a line of storms pushed through Central Texas early Wednesday morning, which could have contributed.