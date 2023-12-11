ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who was last seen early Sunday morning.

Police said Amy Castellanos left her home around 3 a.m. Sunday to go to a local clinic for abdominal pain. She has not returned home since then. The van she was driving, a gray 2019 Toyota, was found nearby in the neighborhood.

Police said they are concerned about her safety “due to her unexplained disappearance.”

Castellanos is described by police as:

Hispanic Female

Age: 39 years old

5’4”

Around 150 lbs.

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, brown tank top, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Turck at 512-218-7048 or email pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.