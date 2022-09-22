ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department said it was looking for witnesses of an aggravated assault.

It happened on Sept. 9 near the Walmart at IH-35 and SH-45.

Police posted a video of the incident. It shows a car leaving the gas station parking lot and striking a person walking beside the road.

The involved parties have been identified, RRPD said, but they’re still looking for potential eyewitnesses to help in the prosecution of the case.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact RRPD at bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-671-2709. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://WilcoCrimeTips.org.