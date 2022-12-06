ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Kia of Round Rock are reopening after a woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop.

The Round Rock Police Department closed the highway near Jeffrey Way after a woman refused to follow police commands to get out of her vehicle.

The vehicle was stalled on the shoulder of the highway and listed as stolen, RRPD clarified in an update.

After several minutes of her not following officers’ commands, she came out of the vehicle and “became erratic in the roadway,” RRPD said.

RRPD said the incident began at 8:11 a.m. By 8:41 a.m., police said the woman was tased and taken into custody.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to RRPD.

The roadway will reopen “shortly,” according to the department. The closure was causing significant traffic backup along I-35.