ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police activity in Round Rock is shutting down roadways near Jester Farms Park and Hernandez Middle School after police said there were reports of explosives at a home.

The Round Rock Police Department said Sunrise Road is closed from the intersection of Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive to the intersection of Bowman Road and Tiger Trail.

Round Rock SWAT and other officers responded to a home on Vernell Way after a suspect refused to come out and reportedly has “rigged explosives” at the house. Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution, RRPD said. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Officers are responding to reports of what police call a “barricaded subject” or a person who’s refusing to cooperate in the 2300 block of Vernell Way. Police added there are also reports of rigged explosives at the residence.

“A few dozen homes” closest to the 2300 block of Vernell Way were evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Anyone who has to leave their homes can go to the Allen R. Baca Center, located at 301 W. Bagdad Ave., while evacuations are in order.

The area is near a RRISD school, which is not in session. The district said staff and administration are on campus but there are no lockdowns at this time.

The Austin Police Department bomb squad is at the scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.