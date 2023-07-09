ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Friday was all it was quacked up to be when firefighters with the Round Rock Fire Department rescued ducklings from a storm drain.

Round Rock firefighters rescue ducklings (City of Round Rock photo)

The city of Round Rock said the firefighters jumped into action to help save a crew of ducklings, which were then reunited with their mother.

“What the duck?! … they quackalacked their way right down into a storm drain with momma looking on to pull the little quackers to safety. Duckties as assigned, are we right?!” the city said in a social media post.