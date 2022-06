ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department said it’s investigating, “an incident involving a subject with a gun,” in southeast Round Rock.

One person has been detained, RRPD said in a tweet, and there is no threat to the public.

The incident happened at Donnell Drive and High Country Boulevard.

RRPD didn’t give any further information about the incident in an advisory set out. If we learn more, we will update this article.