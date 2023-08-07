ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The number of trails in Round Rock will soon grow even larger following the approval of the new Lake Creek trail construction that will start later this year.

The trail will make a vital connection between Round Rock West Park and Centennial Plaza, running underneath I-35. The 10-foot wide paved trail will feature a bridge over Lake Creek into the amphitheater at Centennial Plaza.

David Buzzell, the assistant director of the parks and recreation department, said the trail is an important connection in the entire system.

“It’s just a vital connection. A lot of the Round Rock west area really doesn’t have a safe and convenient way to get into downtown, so this is just going to provide another recreational and transportational connectivity option,” Buzzell explained.

This project comes as the Heritage Trail West resumed construction earlier in the year.

How many trails are now in Round Rock?

Currently the city has about 25 miles of trails. The city’s master plan calls for 75 miles of trails one day. Buzzell said the city is focusing on the Brushy Creek and Lake Creek corridor currently, and will expand it later.

The $2.46 million construction project will begin later this year and is going to be paid for by the 2013 bond approved by voters.