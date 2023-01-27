ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock City Council approved new speed limits for drivers Thursday evening.

Council members passed new limits for drivers in Old Settlers Park. Drivers will now have to have to drive 25 miles per hour on the following roadways:

T.C. Oates Lane

Whitlow Way

Sports Capital Crossing

Aten Loop from Harrell Parkway to East Old Settlers Boulevard

In addition, drivers will need to slow down to 30 miles per hour on both directions of East Main Street between College and Moye Streets.

Council passed the new limits unanimously.