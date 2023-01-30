AUSTIN (KXAN) – The city of Round Rock is adding new speed limit signs to Old Settlers park after a safety analysis showed there was not appropriate signage along four roads within the park.

Gary Hudder, the city’s transportation director, said during a Jan. 12 city council meeting that the city had received complaints about the lack of signage and uniformity in the park roads.

The roads that lacked the appropriate signage are:

T.C. Oatts Lane

Whitlow Way

Sports Capital Crossing

Aten Loop from Harrell Parkway to East Old Settlers Boulevard

Were the speed limits in place?

When the city tried to install the new signs they could not find when, or if, the speed limits on the roads were put in an ordinance.

“Typically, we go back and make sure if we are going to do any additional signage that those changes were in fact ordinance correctly, and we were unable to find when those speed limits were in fact ordinance. Does not mean that they were not, we just were not able to locate them,” Hudder told council members during the meeting.

The council voted unanimously to add the signs on the roads.

Will the speed limits change?

The speed limits on these four roads will not change and will remain at 25 miles per hour.

Hudder said the addition of the signs, and the speed limit ordinance, will only provide more clarity on the roadway and allow the speed limit to be enforced by police.

It is unclear when the new signs will be added to the minor roadways in the park.