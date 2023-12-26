ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Did you hear a mysterious boom that shook homes on Tuesday morning in Central Texas? You’re not alone.

KXAN viewers in the Round Rock and Hutto areas wrote into our ReportIt email describing a loud boom around 11:30 a.m.

Here are just some of the messages we received:

“Around 11:30 am Tuesday morning 12/26/23 we heard a loud boom and the house shook. Multiple postings on social media.”

“A boom was felt through several neighborhoods, Forest Creek, Siena, Hutto, Paloma Lake that shook homes.”

“Hello, can we get a report on what the loud explosion sound was earlier today that many people heard and felt from Georgetown, Round Rock and Hutto?”

We reached out to a few cities asking if they knew where the sound came from.

The City of Round Rock confirmed it got reports from residents about the loud sound heard on the east side of town. The city said its fire department looked into the reports but didn’t find a cause related to the noise.

The City of Hutto and Georgetown Police said they didn’t receive any reports or calls about the noise.

Do you have any idea what could’ve caused the sound? Email us at reportit@kxan.com.