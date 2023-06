ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Round Rock Police said a motorcyclist died early Friday morning following a crash with the driver of a car.

Police said the crash happened on Pflugerville Parkway in front of the Hollybrook Ranch Apartments around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the car stayed at the crash site.

Round Rock Police said that Pflugerville Parkway was closed due to the crash but was reopened as of 7:35 a.m.