ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A 29-year-old woman who was missing for nearly one month was found and is cooperating with law enforcement, the Round Rock Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Shortly before midnight, Aug. 26, Yara Perez was seen leaving Divas Men’s Club, 4134 Felter Ln, in Austin with two men in a black Ford Expedition. Video and images of the SUV were released Tuesday by police.

On Sept. 12, Perez’s babysitter reported her missing. Then, on Wednesday, the SUV was found near Wells Branch Parkway, which is about a 25 minute drive from the men’s club where Perez was last seen, according to a spokeswoman from the police department.

Police said Yara Perez, 29, was seen leaving 4134 Felter Lane in Austin just before midnight on Aug. 26.

Detectives spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who said he took Perez and a man to Sixth Street in Austin and dropped them off. That was the last time he saw them, according to police.

Officials were able to find Perez after a family member said Perez contacted them, according to police. Her identity and location were confirmed by detectives, they reported.

It is unknown if any changes will be filed, a police spokeswoman told KXAN.