ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Round Rock Police said Monday a man died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night in Round Rock.

According to police, officers were called to East Palm Valley Boulevard just west of A.W. Grimes Boulevard near the HEB around 9:05 p.m. for a report of a man in the road.

Police said first responders gave CPR but the man died at the scene.

According to police, a vehicle had hit the man as he was walking. Police said the driver stayed behind and cooperated with them.

Police identified the man who died as Thomas Byrd, 69, from Round Rock.