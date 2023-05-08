ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Rangers are investigating after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers shot a man in Round Rock Sunday night. According to DPS, the man died at the scene.

According to a DPS statement, troopers shot the man after he led them on a chase that ended just south of FM 1431 on the service road of Interstate 35 in Round Rock.

DPS said the chase began when troopers tried to make a traffic stop on northbound US 183 in Austin around 9:50 p.m. Sunday.

According to DPS, the man drove on multiple roads in Williamson County, shooting a weapon at the troopers who were chasing him.

The driver stopped “after a tire deflation device was utilized,” according to DPS.

DPS said the man got out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and pointed a weapon in the direction of the troopers. According to DPS, troopers then fired their weapons, hitting the man.

Life-saving measures were provided but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.