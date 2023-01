ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) —One person is dead, and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., EMS responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E. Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock Police said in a tweet.

According to police, first responders provided medical aid to one adult woman who was pronounced dead on the scene at 4 p.m.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.