A purchased Mega Millions ticket sits in a dispenser at a convenience store, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Dallas-based lottery trust has claimed a $1 million winning lottery ticket that was sold in Round Rock.

The ticket was sold at Luck Zone on Jan. 3. The store also sold a winning $1 million lottery ticket in December 2022.

Austin Winners Club LLC, a lottery trust based in Dallas, claimed the second-tier Mega Millions Wednesday, just over three months after the ticket was sold. Texas lottery winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

A lottery trust helps keep the winner of lottery prizes worth $1 million or more anonymous.