ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Tensions were high at Thursday night’s Round Rock ISD board meeting.

Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.

KXAN was at tonight’s meeting.

After Alfano’s two-minutes were up, she continued to speak and was asked to stop. Some board members wanted to let her finish, others did not, and the meeting was put into recess.

Alfano attempted to finish her speech in front of our cameras.

Board president Amber Feller stepped in and asked to speak with Alfano. Alfano said she would speak with her when she was finished.

KXAN reached out to the board for comment and we have not heard back.

The Round Rock ISD said that every speaker is allowed two minutes, but they followed up with Alfano to get a full statement.

It’s important to note the administrator is still under investigation by the Texas Education Agency. But the school district closed its investigation and reassigned him to its central office. The Department of Family and Protective Services investigated and found no evidence of abuse.