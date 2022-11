ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Lanes are blocked on Interstate 35 northbound in Round Rock due to a multi-vehicle wreck, police said.

The Round Rock Police Department said the highway is down to one lane near McNeil Road.

Oh boy, there’s a crash again on northbound I-35 at McNeil in Round Rock – second day in a row! Multiple cars involved – I believe about 10! Only one lane is open.



— Erica Brennes (@EricaBrennes) November 10, 2022

KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes said this is the second day in a row where there’s been a crash on I-35 northbound in Round Rock.

