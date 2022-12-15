ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 southbound Thursday morning in Round Rock, police said.

The crash previously caused closures along the highway at McNeil Road, the Round Rock Police Department said, but as of 7:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

The call for the multi-vehicle crash came in at about 5:40 a.m., RRPD said. Five vehicles were towed from the scene.

Two people were also taken to the hospital, Round Rock PD reported.