ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers in Round Rock are being asked to avoid Interstate 35 as police respond to an incident near Westinghouse Road.

The Round Rock Police Department tweeted the northbound side of the interstate is shut down in the area as police respond to an incident. The southbound side is also shut down, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT tweeted northbound traffic is diverting to FM 1431 frontage road, and southbound traffic is diverting to Westinghouse Road.

RRPD said the toll fees on nearby toll roads have been waived due to the “extended delays.”

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.