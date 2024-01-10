ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – The 2023 World Series Trophy and members of the 2023 championship team are coming to the Dell Diamond.

The Round Rock Express said Monday that the trophy and three members of the Texas Rangers will be in town for the Jan. 18 event.

Third Base Coach Tony Beasley, Pitcher Jon Gray and Infielder Justin Foscue are on the schedule which is subject to change, according to the Express.

The team said there will be a meet and greet for fans from 5 to 7 p.m. in the United Heritage Center.

According to the announcement, there will be a short program from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and then there will be an autograph session for all ticketed attendees along with an opportunity

to take photos with the 2023 World Series Trophy.

The Express said fans will have a one autograph limit and representatives of the Rangers are subject to change. It also said no customizations/personalized autographs and/or posed

photographs are permitted with Rangers players.

The Texas Rangers won the first championship in its 63-year franchise history when it beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Nov. 1. The Round Rock Express are the Triple-A affiliate of the Rangers.