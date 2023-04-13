AUSTIN( KXAN) — A gymnast from Round Rock was named the 2023 USA Gymnastics Collegiate All-Around National Champion.

Velandra Brochi, 19, is a sophomore at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and she has competed with the school’s woman’s gymnastics team since 2021, according to AFA.

Marivel Rodriguez, Brochi’s mother, said during the USA Gymnastics Championships, Brochi made First-Team All-American on Bars, Beam and All-Around. She also made Second-Team All-American on Vault.

According to USAG, Brochi secured all-around gold with a 39.125 and posted a 9.800 on floor exercise and a 9.775 on vault, uneven bars and balance beam.

Brochi was also a student-athlete that achieved Mountain Pacific Sports Federation gymnastics honors for 2023. For First-team All-Around, Brochi scored 38.970, as well as a 9.775 on uneven bars and a 9.795 on the balance beam on the Second team.