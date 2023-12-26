ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Keep Round Rock Safe, a group pushing for more billboards in the City of Round Rock, said it turned in 4,203 signatures to the city Tuesday, surpassing the required amount of signatures needed.

The petition is to get their item on the ballot in May.

Currently, the law in Round Rock says billboards are prohibited within city limits, and there is only one billboard in southern Round Rock because it was grandfathered in before the city council prohibited its existence in the city.

If voters approve the charter amendment, it will allow up to 12 new privately owned and operated double-faced digital billboards along Interstate 35 and State Highway 45.

The city confirmed to KXAN that it received the group’s petition and will start the process to verify the signatures.

Today, the City of Round Rock received a charter amendment petition from the “Keep Round Rock Safe” Political Action Committee (PAC), which aims to allow “a maximum of twelve (12) new privately-owned, operated, and funded freestanding off-premise double-faced electronic signs” along IH-35 and SH-45 within the City of Round Rock and its extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). The City will now begin the process of verifying the signatures submitted to ensure their validity and compliance with legal requirements. City of Round Rock

The city has an explanation of its electronic billboard laws online.