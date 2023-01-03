Viewer-submitted video shows a fire burning at a Round Rock apartment complex. Courtesy: Nathan A. Manhart.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A building at an apartment complex in Round Rock is damaged after a fire.

The Round Rock Fire Department responded shortly after 8 a.m. to 3701 Quick Hill Rd., which matches the address of Terrastone Travesia Apartments. That is near FM 1325 and SH 45.

Round Rock FD said no injuries are reported so far, but there is water damage to all of Building 13 at the complex, and 75% of the roof of the building is gone.

The fire was still burning as of 9 a.m. The cause is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.