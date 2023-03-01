ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock fire department said a fire burned a temporary brush drop-off site near the Dell Diamond Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the City of Round Rock, crews arrived at 9:51 p.m. to the facility on East Palm Valley Boulevard and found an excavator and a mulcher were on fire. The city said the machinery was being used for brush disposal after the early February ice storm.

The city said Round Rock fire crews were able to contain the fire by 10:09 p.m. and extinguish it by 10:29 p.m.

Round Round Police told people nearby to stay in their homes before lifting that advisory, the release said.

The city said no one was hurt and crews are investigating what caused the fire.

KXAN asked the city about the status of the temporary drop-off site and alternative sites. This story will be updated when we receive a response.