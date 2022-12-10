A photo of the damage to Gino’s Italian Restaurant. (Credit: Round Rock Police)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police posted on their Twitter account Saturday evening that a car drove into Gino’s Italian Restaurant at 1701 S. Mays St.

Medics transported two people to a hospital with injuries not expected to be life-threatening. Six other people reported minor injuries, according to RRPD.

A second tweet from the agency said that the driver of the car is cooperating and officers do not suspect that he was intoxicated.

Roads in the area remain open, but RRPD asks people to avoid the area at this time.