ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Most northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Round Rock are blocked Wednesday morning due to a crash.

The Round Rock Police Department said the highway is down to one lane near Round Rock Avenue. That’s right near Round Rock’s downtown area.

Police said the crash involved multiple vehicles.

Officers did say tow trucks are on the way to the scene, but drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.