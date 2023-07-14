ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Round Rock is asking residents who live on the west side of Interstate 35 to voluntarily decrease water use through Tuesday while crews work to repair a main break.

The break is located on a 36-inch water main on the south side of RM 1431, about half a mile west of I-35, according to a release from the city.

Due to the size and type of pipe impacted, the city said specialized third-party contractors arrived in Round Rock Thursday to begin isolating the break in anticipation of repairs.

Customers located west of I-35 are asked to conserve water now through Tuesday, July 18 based on the timeline for repairs.

The affected areas include the following Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs) that purchase wholesale water from the City of Round Rock: Fern Bluff, Vista Oaks, Walsh Ranch and the Tonkawa Springs neighborhood.

As a result of the break and related repairs, the city of Round Rock said it will provide services to this area from a water source that is limited to 12 million gallons per day of capacity. Customers in this area are currently using an average of 10 to 11 million gallons per day, and over half of this usage is estimated to be from outdoor watering, according to the city.

The city said the simplest way for residents in this area to help decrease overall usage is to forgo outdoor watering until repairs are completed or switch to hand watering their lawns on their designated watering day.

More than 11,000 single-family residences are included in the area.