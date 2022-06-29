ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman faces a smuggling charge after she called police to report a burglary, except the man she accused was part of an illegal immigration operation and was trying to escape her home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Round Rock Police said Mariana Salgado, 48, was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony of smuggling of persons after officers responded to the June 22 burglary call. When officers arrived and conducted interviews, the affidavit said the Honduran national accused of burglary was part of a human smuggling/trafficking operation and had been forced to live at the home while he paid off a debt to Salgado.

The debt, $9,200, was the fee Salgado charged the man for travel arrangements from Mexico to Texas. The man had entered Mexico from Honduras, the affidavit said, “out of fear of being harmed.”

According to the affidavit, the man was brought to San Antonio, then to Round Rock. He was not allowed to leave Salgado’s home until his debt was paid in full, but the man’s girlfriend who lives in New Jersey had been making payments on the man’s behalf, the affidavit said. She made around $5,000 in payments before the man tried to leave, and the man had been in the home for about a month, the affidavit said.

In order to pay off the debt, the man was allowed to help a friend of Salgado install cabinets at new-build homes, the affidavit said. The man was never paid directly, however. His money, $120 per day, was given to a member of Salgado’s family to pay the debt, the affidavit said.

There were others being smuggled in the home who were also paying debts in order to leave, the affidavit said. They were charged the same amount ($9,200) as Salgado paid the fees upfront for them to the “coyote” to bring them into the country, the affidavit said. Money made through a catering business allowed Salgado to pay the fees, the affidavit said.

The man had tried to escape the home one time before but was found nearby and was forced into a car by people who worked for Salgado and returned to the home, the affidavit said.

Police said Salgado gave the man’s identification documents to officers at their request, because she was holding them as collateral, the affidavit said.

While searching the home, officers found a spiral notebook with a ledger that tracked amounts owed by the man and others in the home, the affidavit said.

Homeland Security confirmed to police the man entered the U.S. without legal permission, and he was moved to temporary housing, the affidavit said.

According to records, Salgado is currently in Williamson County Jail. There’s not an attorney listed to represent her. Once we are aware of who is representing her, we will reach out for comment.