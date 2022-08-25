ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Tiffanie Harrison, place 6 on the Round Rock ISD school board, says threatening packages containing “biohazardous” material were sent to herself and two of her supporters to intimidate her into pulling out of the race for re-election this fall.

Harrison says the incident started first with two constituents receiving the packages last week. The recipients sent her and her campaign manager photographs of its contents, which included sex toys and tampons that had seemingly been used.

The trustee not long after received her own package containing similar content after attending a campaign event.

“I knew there were going to be some things that have been contentious but never anything like this,” said Harrison.

Harrison says the two others affected by the packages are likely to have been targeted by the sender, consider that one is a former campaign organizer and the other is a campaign donor.

Harrison and her campaign manager say they’ve reached out to local law enforcement agencies, but have not been able to file an official police report as the packages may be considered “harassment but not criminal.”

KXAN reached out to the Round Rock Police Department who says they did take a call from Harrison following the incident and advised her to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO says the matter has now been turned over to United States Postal Inspection Services police.

One package recipient resides in Austin, and Harrison and her manager were unsure if that person was able to file a police report with Austin Police. KXAN was unable to find documentation of such record.

Harrison says she’s happy to serve on the Round Rock ISD school board, but has been harassed several times over her two-year term. She says this “prank” is just the latest harassment but its escalation was shocking.

“What I feel is that extremism is trying to creep its way into our community and hyper partisanship. Children aren’t red or blue, the extremism. I’m concerned,” Harrison said.