ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Residents at the Townhomes at Double Creek in Round Rock got a notice they would be without water, as freezing temperatures are expected throughout Central Texas come Sunday.

Notice of water being shut off. (Photo by: Round Rock Resident).

A KXAN viewer who requested to be kept anonymous reached out and voiced concerns about the situation.

“My kids take showers, we have they use the restroom, we cook, we drink the water here,” the resident said. “When I’m at work, I would like to know that my kids have running water at home.”

At least one other complex has taken this measure before, trying to prevent pipes from bursting, which KXAN reported on in 2022.

KXAN reached out to the Texas Apartment Association. It said it doesn’t have a policy regarding shutting water off or preparing for winter weather.

We’re looking into whether this is becoming a more common practice for complexes across the area.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington.