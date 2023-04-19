ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Round Rock Police said late Wednesday night a second bomb threat in two days at the same residence ended.

Police said at 11:30 p.m. that “the object has been determined to not be an explosive device” and there was no danger to the public.

Round Rock PD asked anyone with information to call them at 512-218-5500 or submit anonymous tips online.

Round Rock Police Department said at approximately 9:24 p.m., officers were responding to the residence. On Tuesday, officers responded to the same residence at approximately 8:30 p.m., the tweet said.

RRPD said Tuesday’s incident turned out to be a hoax.

However, for the safety of everyone involved, officers treat every threat as credible until proven otherwise, according to RRPD.