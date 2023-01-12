ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly a decade after the project was approved, the $30 million Round Rock Public Library will open its doors at the end of the month.

“This project had been a labor of love for almost ten years,” said Michelle Cervantes, Round Rock Public Library Director since 2011.

In 2013, Round Rock voters approved a $123.6 million bond package to fund new fire department facilities, parks and recreation spaces, police and fire department trainings and the new library. The Round Rock Library is the last of the bond projects to be completed.

“Round Rock is continuing to grow at a fast pace, and we want to keep up with that. There are so many opportunities for people to learn, connect and grow that we want to be a part of that,” Cervantes said.

The new library is over 20,000 square feet, is larger than the old one and has several new amenities staff hope will please current customers and bring in new ones. The old library has been in its current location since 1965. The existing infrastructure will be converted into offices, Cervantes said.

“Libraries are important for so many reasons. And it’s different for each person,” Cervantes said. “Whether you want to meet people [or] connect with your community, libraries are the heart, and they provide the space to do that,” Cervantes said.

The 66,000-square-foot facility is three stories with a 300-car parking garage. It has several meeting spaces and program rooms throughout, and an entire floor dedicated to serving the children of Round Rock.

There are several outdoor spaces where Round Rockers can lounge, flip through a book or study for an exam. There is a courtyard between the new parking garage and the library with benches, tables and an artificial lawn. Also, on the second floor is the Discover Garden – filled with native Texan plants, masonry tiles, a rubberized play surface and an artificial grass labyrinth.

Library staff will host a grand opening celebration on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. After the party, the library will be open for business.