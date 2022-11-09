ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – On Tuesday, St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center began the construction for its hospital expansion.

The $53.1 million expansion would include two additional floors with a 34-bed patient care unit, as well as four additional operating rooms and support spaces, according to the hospital.

“The expansion will provide the hospital with more space to grow surgical specialties including neurosurgery, advanced orthopedic and robotic services, among other complex specialties,” St. David’s said.

A release said the expansion was a part of a $953-million investment in Central Texas healthcare infrastructure the hospital announced in February.

According to the hospital, when the expansion construction is completed, the medical center would have more than 200 beds and 11 operating rooms in use, with space for two additional rooms in the future. The construction was estimated to be completed in 2023, according to a statement.

The release said the medical center expects to hire more than 60 new employees for additional positions being added within two years.