TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.

All three men pleaded guilty for the role they played in Branham’s homicide.

Kyle Cleveland, 32, the shooter, was sentenced to 35 years. Anthony Davis, 28, was sentenced to 14 years, and Jamil Watford, 26, was sentenced to 13 years.

Cleveland and Davis both pleaded guilty to murder, and Watford pleaded guilty to robbery.

According to the DA’s office, Branham was killed after being robbed by Watford, the two co-defendants, and a now-deceased juvenile.

“It is believed that the robbery took place in a hotel room where drugs were sold, and Mr. Davis and Mr. Cleveland then left the hotel with Mr. Branham and returned later without him. Three weeks later, the decedent’s remains were found in a field in Manor, Tx,” the DA said.