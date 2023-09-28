ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD said McNeil and Round Rock High School are on lockdown Thursday afternoon while authorities “investigate an anonymous threat.”

According to a letter sent to parents, the lockdown was initiated at 3 p.m. while RRISD’s police department investigated an alleged threat.

“All students and staff are safe and secure throughout the entire process,” the letter reads.

As of 4 p.m., the lockdown was still in place, according to the district. The spokesperson said parents would be notified when the lockdown was lifted.

