ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Round Rock on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was sold at Jaja Accessories on Round Rock Avenue, just west of Interstate 35.

The winning ticket matched five out of five numbers for Wednesday’s drawing but not the elusive Powerball.

Earlier this week, two other Texans won $1 million each in Monday’s Powerball prize drawings. One of those tickets was also sold in Central Texas in Cedar Park.

Since no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, the prize grows to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night.

That’s the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, the Associated Press reported.

No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

You can buy a Powerball play slip from any Texas Lottery retailer or use the Texas Lottery app to create a Powerball play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.