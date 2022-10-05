ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A semi-truck is causing a big headache for drivers in Round Rock after police said it knocked down power lines Wednesday afternoon.

Because of those downed lines, police said U.S. 79 is closed right now at the intersection with Mays Street. Officers noted, though, that traffic is still moving on Mays Street as of 4 p.m.

Drivers may want to seek out ways around this section of U.S. 79 for the time being.

KXAN will continue to monitor traffic conditions in this area of Round Rock and pass along any updates for drivers.