ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – Someone is sure to have a very merry holiday season after a $1 million prize ticket matched Wednesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.

A business named Luck Zone at 1250 East Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock sold the winning ticket, said Texas Lottery.

A $1 million prize can be won if a Mega Millions ticket matches 5 out of 5 numbers but not matching the Mega Ball number. If the ticket is upgraded by paying for a Megaplier the winning value would be $4 million.

Texas Lottery said there were no winners for the jackpot prize of $465 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot value will roll into the next Mega Millions prize, estimated to be $510 million, and the drawing will take place Dec. 23.

Central Texas lottery winners

Central Texas has been lucky lately with several lotto wins. On Monday, a Liberty Hill resident claimed a $1 million prize after buying a ticket from a QuikTrip in Cedar Park.

On Nov. 15, an Austinite won $1 million from a scratch ticket bought in Elgin.

At the beginning of November, another Cedar Park convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket, while another person took home $1 million after buying a ticket at a Round Rock business.

At the beginning of November, another Cedar Park convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket, while another person took home $1 million after buying a ticket at a Round Rock business.