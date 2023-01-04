A purchased Mega Millions ticket sits in a dispenser at a convenience store, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Round Rock store sold a winning $1 million lottery ticket for the second time in just weeks.

The aptly named store Luck Zone, located at 1250 East Palm Valley Blvd., sold the winning ticket on Wednesday, according to the Texas Lottery’s website.

The winner has not yet claimed the prize.

A $1 million prize can be won if a Mega Millions ticket matches 5 out of 5 numbers but not the Mega Ball number. If the ticket is upgraded by paying for a Megaplier, the winning value would be $4 million.

There were no winners for the Mega Millions jackpot prize, which has now risen to a total prize of $940 million. The next drawing for it is scheduled Friday night.

Central Texas lottery winners

Central Texas has been lucky lately with several lotto wins. A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Round Rock on Dec. 22.

Then, on Dec. 19, a Liberty Hill resident claimed a $1 million prize after buying a ticket from a QuikTrip in Cedar Park.

On Nov. 15, an Austinite won $1 million from a scratch ticket bought in Elgin.

At the beginning of November, another Cedar Park convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket, while another person took home $1 million after buying a ticket at a Round Rock business.

At the beginning of November, another Cedar Park convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket, while another person took home $1 million after buying a ticket at a Round Rock business.