ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle hit them on Interstate 35 in Round Rock late Friday, according to police.

Round Rock Police Department said officers responded to a “welfare concern” call just before 10 p.m. Friday. Officers found a body on the shoulder of the road on I-35 near Old Settlers Boulevard.

Police identified the person as 31-year-old Jennifer Wingard of Round Rock. RRPD said Wingard had injuries “consistent with being struck by a vehicle.”

Police said the driver who struck the person is cooperating with the investigation.

RRPD said the investigation is ongoing. Police said anyone with information should contact pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.