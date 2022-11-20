Round Rock officials respond to the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive for disturbance call turned officer-involved shooting (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – The Round Rock Police Department said a sergeant shot a man after a domestic disturbance call Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. RRPD said the suspect was armed and opened fire.

RRPD said at approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance. The caller told police the disturbance was physical, and there was a 1-year-old also in the residence.

According to police, the caller and child were able to safely leave the residence. Officers said the offense was thought to be a misdemeanor, and they began to leave since all potential victims were safe and out of the residence.

As officers were leaving the area, a shot was heard from the residence, according to police.

“As officers reapproached the residence due to the gunshot, the suspect exited the back porch, pointed his weapon, fired a shot, and an officer fired a single shot,” RRPD said.

Police said the 65-year-old man was later determined to be dead, and no officers were injured.

Per department policy, the Round Rock Police Sergeant would be placed on administrative leave.

“Our thoughts are with all involved in this incident. Any loss of life is tragic,” RRPD Assistant Chief Justin Carmichael said.

RRPD said the investigation into the disturbance was ongoing, and the Texas Rangers and Williamson County District Attorney would be assisting in the investigation.