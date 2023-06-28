ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — With triple-digit temperatures in the forecast, summer camps in Central Texas are adjusting their outdoor activities this week.

Over at the Best Kids Summer Camp in Round Rock, counselors are limiting the amount of time kids spend in the sun.

Hannah Chapman is the camp’s co-founder. She says this is one of the hottest Junes she’s ever experienced in Central Texas.

With this in mind, her camp recently put in place a new rule: a 15-minute limit on outdoor activities every afternoon.

“This summer has definitely been very different from previous summers,” Chapman said. “We really had to quickly make changes to our schedule, to ensure that kids stay cool, safe and hydrated.”

She says around 120 kids — ages 5 to 12 — visit her camp each week.

One camper is third-grader Harrison Whalen. He said the heatwave could pose problems, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“You could either pass out if you don’t go back inside or drink enough water,” Whalen said. “You could get sent to the hospital and a lot of things could happen to you.”

Along with providing plenty of entertaining activities, counselors are working hard to keep kids safe from the heat.

This means lots of indoor activities, keeping a constant eye on the heat index and requiring campers to bring their water bottles when outdoors.

Jonathan and Nathan Ndaba are regulars at the Best Kids Summer Camp. The seven-year-old twins appreciate these extra precautions.

“Having water outside is perfect because if you don’t have water, you can get dehydrated,” they explained.

“Normally we drink water or we cut down on how long we are at outside,” Whalen added. “That way we can get some air conditioning too.”

Another way counselors keep campers cool is by hosting a ‘Water Day’ every Friday.

This includes slip and slides, water balloons and other aquatic activities.

The Best Kids Summer Camp operates two locations in Round Rock from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday throughout the summer. To learn more, you can visit its website.