Round Rock police looking for information regarding shooting tied to possible road rage incident

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are looking for information regarding a crash and possible road rage incident from Sunday.

According to police, a car crashed into an electrical pole in the 1300 block of North AW Grimes Boulevard around 11 p.m. Police say during the incident one person suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was declared to be in stable condition.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Sgt. Blake Bearden at (512) 218-5526 or submit an anonymous tip online.