Round Rock police issue warrant for woman after she falsely claimed kidnapping

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who claimed to be kidnapped in a missing persons investigation in Round Rock had an arrest warrant issued for fabricating the story on Tuesday.

In September, the Round Rock Police Department launched an investigation for a missing 19-year-old woman. She was found in California, according to RRPD, and she alleged she was taken from a Randalls parking lot.

RRPD said the allegation was posted and shared many times on social media.

After an investigation, RRPD found she left Round Rock on her own. She confessed to making the false claim, police said, and an arrest warrant was issued for false alarm or report, a class A misdemeanor.